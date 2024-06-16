Rawhide Trade: DMP chief for stern actions against extortion

Stern actions will be taken against extortion and undue influence in the rawhide trade during Eid-ul-Azha, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman yesterday.

The DMP will oversee the entire process of rawhide collection, storage, and marketing, said Habibur Rahman at a coordination meeting at its headquarters.

The meeting focused on strategies for securing vehicles transporting rawhides, ensuring smooth traffic flow, and preventing illegal activities.

The commissioner assured that measures will be taken to prevent the formation of any syndicates within the leather trade. The sale of rawhides on bridges or roads in areas such as Jatrabari, Hazaribagh, New Market, and Gabtoli will be prohibited, he added.

Additionally, intelligence surveillance will be in place to monitor and control salt prices, he said.

The DMP chief mentioned that checkpoints will be set up and patrolling will be intensified on all exit routes from Dhaka to prevent rawhide smuggling.

Rawhide-laden vehicles will be allowed to travel to Hemayetpur via Gabtoli, he said, emphasising that the hides must not leave their respective districts as directed by the inspector general of police.

Regarding security for city dwellers during Eid, the commissioner said safety measures, including checkpoints, patrols, foot patrols, and intelligence surveillance, will be implemented.

Coordination with local security guards will also be part of the strategy, he said.