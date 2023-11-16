Bangladesh
Rash Mela: Forest dept sets 5 routes to Dublar Char

The Forest Department has designated five water routes for devotees and visitors heading to Dublar Char in the Sundarbans to participate in the Rash Mela scheduled for November 25-27.

The routes are: Burigoalini-Kobadak rivers to Dublar Char via Batulanadi-Balnadi-Patkoshta-Hongshoraj, Koyra-Kashiabad-Khashitana-Bojboja via Arua Shibsa-Shibsa river-Marjat, Naliyan Station to Dublar Char via Shibsa-Marjat river, Dangmari-Chandpai station via Teenkona Dwip to Dublar Char, and Bogi-Baleswar-Supoti-Kachikhali station then to Dublar Char crossing Shelar Char.

They will have to pay an entry fee and no one will be allowed to move during night time, said Forest Department officials. Boats, launches and trawlers have to go to the festival area through the Forest Department checkpoints.

