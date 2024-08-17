Rangamati, Khagrachhari: Students protest removal of graffiti

Bangladesh
Students in Rangamati and Khagrachhari held rallies yesterday, protesting the removal of graffiti created in support of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

They argued that while discrimination has lessened nationwide, it has yet to reach the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

They demanded indigenous rights in Bangladesh.

"We want liberty from militarisation," said Kiko Dewan, a Rangamati Government College student.

Kiko also said conspiracies against indigenous people continue, as their land is being taken in the name of  tourism.

He also called for creating voter lists that include only residents of the region.

Hundreds of students from various upazilas participated in the protests.

They criticised law enforcement authorities for obstructing their efforts to repaint the graffiti, which had previously been removed.

Meanwhile, people from the indigenous community brought out a procession on the Dhaka University area yesterday, demanding protection of their land rights and constitutional recognition.

They also sought justice for the killings of indigenous persons.

