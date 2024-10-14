Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 14, 2024 04:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 05:06 PM

Bangladesh

Ramna DC transferred following remarks on attacking police

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 14, 2024 04:55 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 05:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP's) Ramna division Sarwar Jahan was transferred and attached to the DMP Headquarters today.

An official order signed by DMP Commissioner Mainul Hassan was issued in this regard.

In the same order, Masud Alam of DMP's detective branch (Cyber and Special Crime Division - South) was appointed the new DC of Ramna Division.

The transfer takes immediate effect, the order said.

The move comes in the wake of criticism following Sarwar Jahan's remarks at a press conference on Saturday, where he announced that legal action would be taken against those responsible for the attacks on police that resulted in fatalities on August 5.

His comments drew criticism on social media, particularly on Facebook.

