Rajshahi University students and teachers protest border killings by BSF

Students of Rajshahi University (RU) formed a human chain protesting the killings of Bangladeshis at the border by Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

Several hundred students and teachers formed the human chain on the Paris Road inside the campus, our Rajshahi University correspondent reports.

They held up different placards containing massages like "Stop Border Killing", "Where has the humanity gone", and "Felani to Swarna: where's the end?"

Prof Farid Uddin Khan of Department of Economics said, "Bangladesh will not tolerate these border killings anymore. The situation has changed... Government has already given an official statement, but this statement is not enough. We should protest more in vibrant ways."

On September 1, Swarna Rani, a Bangladesh national, was killed by the BSF at the border in Moulvibazar district. Later on September 9 another Bangladeshi -- Jayanta Kumar Singh -- was killed along the Thakurgaon border.