Raise more funds for Rohingyas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday urged the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to raise more funds from newer sources for assistance of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh

"As the fund for the assistance of Rohingya [in Bangladesh] decreased, the IOM should find new partners to raise more funds to help the displaced Myanmar nationals," PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam quoted her as telling the organisation's Director General Amy Pope.

The IOM DG paid a courtesy call to the prime minister at Gono Bhaban.

In a media briefing after the meeting at PM's official residence, Islam said the premier also called upon the IOM to help relocate Rohingyas to Bhasan Char as accommodation for 100,000 Rohingyas has been built there with necessary facilities, including education, healthcare services, and employment.

Around 30,000 Rohingyas have so far been relocated to the Bhasan Char.

push notification