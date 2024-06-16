Rain likely on Eid day

The Met office predicts rain in several divisions this week, including tomorrow, when Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated across the country.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions on Monday and Tuesday, said a weather bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) yesterday.

Besides, parts of the Chattogram, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions may also experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers this week, it added.

The rainfall activity may gradually increase till Thursday, the BMD bulletin added.

Meanwhile, a weather bulletin from the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) yesterday warned of "short-term" flooding in the country's northern and northeastern regions due to heavy rainfall.

The northern, northeastern, and adjoining upstream parts of the country are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 to 72 hours. As a result, the Surma-Kushiyara, Sarigowain, Someswari, Jadukata, and Jhalukhali rivers in the northeastern region may rise rapidly and cross the danger level at some places, according to the FFWC bulletin issued at 9:00am.

In that case, the low-lying areas of Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Moulvibazar may experience short-term flooding, it added.

At the same time, Teesta, Dharla, and Dudhkumar rivers in the northern region may also rise rapidly and cross the danger level at some places, resulting in short-term floods in the adjoining low-lying areas, the bulletin also said.

The major rivers in the northeastern region are already on a rising trend and may continue to rise in the next 72 hours, it added.

The water level of the Brahmaputra and the Jamuna rivers may also rise in the next 72 hours, according to the FFWC bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Teesta's water level is already rising quickly, and thousands of people who live along its banks and in its char areas fear that flooding may occur at any moment.

On Friday, authorities concerned opened all 44 sluice gates of the Teesta Barrage at Dalia Point in Nilphamari as the river was swelling due to incessant rain and the onrush of water from upstream India.

"It is alarming how fast the Teesta has been swelling since Friday evening! If this situation continues, flooding will occur in our area at any moment and damage our homes and cropland," said Aftab Ali, a resident of Charganai village in Rangpur's Kaunia upazila.

[Our Dinajpur correspondent contributed to this report.]