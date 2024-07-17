Quota reform movement: UN urges govt to ensure students' safety

The United Nations has urged the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of students participating in the quota reform movement.

During a daily press briefing yesterday, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric expressed deep concern over the situation.

"We are very much aware of the situation, which we're following closely and with concern," he said.

He emphasised the universal right to peaceful protest, saying, "I think whether it's in Bangladesh or anywhere else in the world, people have a right to demonstrate peacefully."

"It is a fundamental human right to be able to demonstrate peacefully, and governments should protect those rights," he added.

The spokesman called on the Bangladeshi authorities to protect protesters from any form of threat or violence.

"We call on the Government of Bangladesh to protect the demonstrators against any form of threat or violence, and especially those who may be protesting peacefully who may need extra protection, such as young people or children or people with disabilities," he added.