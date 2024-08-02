Quota reform movement: Free all detainees within 24 hours

Demands eminent citizens’ platform

All arrestees, particularly the students held over the quota reform protests, must be released within 24 hours, a group of eminent citizens demanded yesterday afternoon.

Speaking at a human chain, organised under the banner of Aggrieved Citizens' Society, in front of the office of the DMP's Detective Branch on Minto Road, they said although the six coordinators of the quota reform movement have been released, many people, including students, teachers and ordinary citizens, are in police custody and jail.

"The people of Bangladesh pay taxes. And the police personnel shot people, including students, with guns and bullets bought with taxpayers' money," said Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

He demanded probes by international organisations like the United Nations into the killings of the people, including students and children.

He said educational institutions must be reopened after the withdrawal of all law enforcement and security agency personnel from the campuses.

Prof Asif Nazrul of Dhaka University's law department said, "We clearly want to say that we want justice for the killings. We want those who ordered the killings to be brought to book."

He said three out of the six coordinators of the quota reform protests were tortured by a law enforcement agency before being picked up from a city hospital. Those involved in detaining them illegally should face charges of abduction, he added.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, said all law enforcement agencies, including the DB, have "resorted to lying and cheating to deceive the people".

The repeated deception has fostered a belief among the law enforcers that they can act with impunity indefinitely, he said.

"Admit the truth that you have shot students indiscriminately, detained them without any cause, and wronged many, including students and teachers, depriving them of their rights."

Mentioning the arrest of a 16-year-old boy over the killing of Abu Sayed in Rangpur, Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), said, "Didn't we see how Abu Sayed was killed? Didn't you [audience] see it?"

She said students have been picked up by law enforcers in the dead of night, causing widespread fear among parents.

"Mothers can't sleep as they keep looking through the windows amid worries that cops might visit their homes to pick up their children."

She demanded release of all detained students and children immediately.

Brac University teacher Saimum Reza Talukder said Arif Sohel, a coordinator of the quota reform movement at Jahangirnagar University, was arrested for an arson attack on Setu Bhaban in the capital though he was leading the protests on his campus.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, said they want assurance that the six released coordinators would be able to do their jobs freely and safely.

"Do you think of us as slaves whom you can pick up at will and detain us for as long as you wish? Then you offer us noodles, polao, chicken, or eggs and circulate those images to the media.

"We have seen political arrestees receiving treatment at the PG hospital for long. In the latest case, you picked up the tortured students without giving them treatment. We don't want this kind of law enforcement agencies.

"We don't want the police of the Awami League, BNP, or Jatiya Party…. You [police] should work for the people and be the police of Bangladesh," she said.

Rushad Faridi, an assistant professor of economics at DU, announced that they would hold their next protest rally called "Droho Jatra" in front of the Jatiya Press Club at 3:00pm today.

He called upon the people from all walks of life to join the rally.