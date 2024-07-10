Quota protest: PUST students block Dhaka-Pabna highway for 3 hours

Students of Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) blocked Dhaka-Pabna highway for three hours today protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

The students will continue the movement until their demands are met, Sagorika Khatun, a student of public administration department at the PUST, told our Pabna correspondent.

Meanwhile, the students of Barishal University blocked Barishal-Kuakata highway around 11:00am, our local correspondent reports.

Mizanur Rahman, a passenger traveling from Barishal to Kuakata, said that the vehicles were stuck for an hour at Dapadapia Bridge. "We don't know when we can reach our destination?" he asked.

On the other hand, the students of Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) blockade the Dhaka-Kuakata highway today protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

As part of their "Bangla Blockade" programme, the protesters blocked the highway's Payra Bridge point in Patuakhali around 11:00am, our correspondent reports.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the during their blockade programme.