A quarter is trying to use RMG workers for their own interest: Quader

He says Awami League is not worried about any sanctions

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged that conspiracies are being hatched centring the readymade garments sector of the country as a quarter is trying to use workers for their own interests.

"There has been attempts to use the garments workers for some people's own interests nationally and internationally," said Quader while briefing reporters at the AL president's Dhanmondi office in the capital.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has hiked the wages of the workers for the sake of the garment sector. The present government is sincere about the interests of the workers in this sector," he added.

Stating that the government is ready to carry out any reform for the betterment of the garment sector, Quader said, "The government tries to keep the garment sector calm for the sake of our economy. There is no reason to create any unnecessary panic centring the sector."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the Awami League is not worried about any sanctions.

"We are moving towards a free, fair and peaceful election under the independent Election Commission following the constitution. If any sanction is imposed, it should be imposed on the BNP," said Quader.

"They are carrying out sabotage, they are carrying out covert attacks. These are obstacles to a fair election. If the US wants to impose sanctions, only BNP and its allies deserve to be sanctioned," he added.

Referring to the transfers of deputy commissioners and officers-in-charge, the AL leader said it was done to make the election free from influence.

"Many of our members of parliament and ministers were served show-cause notices from the Election Commission for violating the electoral code of conduct, which is rare," added Quader.

Speaking on the nomination of many AL nominees and independent candidates being cancelled by the EC, the Awami League general secretary said there was no intervention from the party.

"It is up to the Election Commission. They are following the code of conduct. Candidates can go to the court. We have nothing to say about the decision that will be taken there ultimately," he added.

Asked whether the election in the 32 constituencies where no AL leaders is running as independent candidate would be competitive or not, Quader said it was better not to speak on the issue before December 17 [the last date of withdrawing candidatures].

In response to a question abour whether the Jatiya Party has become the main opposition party, Obaidul Quader said, "Ask the jatiya Party. What role do they want to play? When they sit with us, we don't talk about their principles."

AL Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi were present at the briefing among others.