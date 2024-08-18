Public univs ‘reopen’ today

20 VC, 10 pro-VC posts remain vacant

Public universities are set to reopen today amid a vacuum in the administrations due to the resignation of at least 20 vice-chancellors, 10 pro-vice-chancellors, and many other officials.

Classes and other academic activities have been disrupted for more than one and a half months. When the universities reopen, they may not function properly due to the vacancies at key posts.

The wave of resignations in different institutions in the wake of the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government has put the interim government in a challenging situation, experts say.

"I hope academic activities will fully resume later this week or early next week," said Prof Muhammed Alamgir, acting chairman of the University Grants Commission, adding that discussions with the students will be needed to fully resume the academic activities.

"As far as we know, students of different universities raised some demands. This needs to be resolved," he said.

Prof Tarikul Islam, acting registrar at Rajshahi University, said, "The reopening order was issued to the VCs. But we have no VC here. We have not been able to decide how to resume academic activities. We will decide once a VC is appointed."

Azizur Rahman Mukul, deputy registrar at Jahangirnagar University, said "We are facing numerous challenges as several key administrative positions are vacant although we are reopening."

The government on July 16, shut down all schools, colleges and universities amid widespread student protests. Hasina resigned and fled the country on August 5 in the face of a mass upsurge.

But classes at public universities have been suspended since July 1 when teachers went on strike in protest of a new pension scheme.

Prof Akhtarul Islam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association, said, "We are ready to take classes, as we have already withdrawn the strike."

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of the public universities, on August 14 accepted the resignations of 16 VCs, five Pro-VCs, and three treasurers.

The VCs who resigned are from Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, Bangladesh Agriculture University, Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University, Islamic University, Begum Rokeya University, Chittagong University, Sheikh Hasina University, National University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Jagannath University, Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, and Islamic Arabic University.

"For smooth operation, leadership of VCs will be needed at first. Government can temporarily give this responsibility to someone. Immediate decision is needed in this regard," said Prof Alamgir.