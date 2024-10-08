PSC chairman resigns

Mohammad Sohrab Hossain, chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC), has resigned from his position today.

Sohrab Hossain submitted his resignation to the commission's secretary this afternoon, confirmed Public Relations Officer Motiur Rahman.

All the commission members, except two, have also submitted resignation letters, he said.

A PSC member, wishing anonymity, said, "The advisers' panel has asked all members to resign from our posts immediately. We have no other option but to step down."

On Saturday, Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the student movement, posted on Facebook, demanding immediate reforms to the PSC and urging that job exams for job seekers begin this week.

He stressed that the priorities of the younger generation, who are at the forefront of this movement, should not be ignored.

In September 2020, Sohrab was appointed chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) for a five-year term.