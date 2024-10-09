Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Oct 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 02:43 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

PSC chairman, 12 members step down

Staff Correspondent
Wed Oct 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 02:43 AM
PSC chairman Mohammad Sohrab Hossain resigns
Sohrab Hossain

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Sohrab Hossain along with 12 members of the commission have resigned from their respective positions.

Their resignation letters were sent to President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday afternoon, confirmed PSC's spokesperson SM Matiur Rahman.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Question leaks: Can we trust PSC with the recruitment of our best minds?
Read more

Can we trust PSC with the recruitment of best young minds?

All members of the commission, except two, have resigned, he said.

A PSC member, wishing anonymity, said, "The advisers' panel has asked all members to resign from our posts immediately. We have no other option but to step down."

jobseekers concerned over delayed government job tests
Read more

Government jobs: Stalled recruitment tests vex jobseekers

On Saturday, Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the student movement, posted on Facebook, demanding immediate reforms to the PSC and urging that job exams for job seekers begin this week.

In September 2020, Sohrab was appointed chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) for a five-year term.

 

Related topic:
Mohammad Sohrab Hossain's resignation from PSC
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

ডিএইচএল-ডেইলি স্টার বিজনেস অ্যাওয়ার্ডসে সম্মানীত ৩ ব্যক্তি ও ২ প্রতিষ্ঠান

অর্থ ও বাণিজ্য উপদেষ্টা ড. সালেহউদ্দিন আহমেদ বিজয়ীদের হাতে পুরস্কার তুলে দেন।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

শিগগির দ্রব্যমূল্য নিয়ন্ত্রণে আসবে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস উপসচিব

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে