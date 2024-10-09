PSC chairman, 12 members step down

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Sohrab Hossain along with 12 members of the commission have resigned from their respective positions.

Their resignation letters were sent to President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday afternoon, confirmed PSC's spokesperson SM Matiur Rahman.

All members of the commission, except two, have resigned, he said.

A PSC member, wishing anonymity, said, "The advisers' panel has asked all members to resign from our posts immediately. We have no other option but to step down."

On Saturday, Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the student movement, posted on Facebook, demanding immediate reforms to the PSC and urging that job exams for job seekers begin this week.

In September 2020, Sohrab was appointed chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) for a five-year term.