Prof Yunus joins third 'Voice of the Global South Summit' virtually

Interim Government's Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today virtually joined the third Voice of the Global South Summit, which is being hosted by India.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Prof Yunus to attend the summit.

This is Prof Yunus's first multilateral engagement after taking oath as the head of the interim government.

The inaugural session is being held at Head of State and is hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The theme of the Inaugural Leaders' Session is the same as the overarching theme of the Summit, "An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future".

This unique initiative began as an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', and is underpinned by India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

It envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues.

India had hosted the 1st Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) on 12-13 January 2023 and the second Voice of Global South Summit on 17 November 2023, both in virtual format.

Both the previous editions of the Summit saw participation of over 100 countries from the Global South.