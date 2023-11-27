Prof Yunus appointed advisory board chair of Russia’s Financial University

Nobel Peace Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus has been ‍appointed as the chair of the International Advisory Board of Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.

The university is one of the top five universities in Russia with 3,000 academic staff, according to a press release issued from Yunus Centre in this regard.

Yunus was invited to be the chair of the International Advisory Board on 23rd of November 2023 in a high-level strategic meeting with Professor Stanislav Prokofiev, the rector of the university.

The International Advisory Board will be a deliberative collegial body whose primary goals are to attract the best international experience, to provide in-depth expert analysis and to prepare proposals for strategic development, as well as academic, research and innovation activities of the university, according to the press release.

During the high-level strategic meeting, the rector of the university explained the role of the international advisory board in developing the university's academic programme and help design the future direction of the research of the university.

He also explained how the university community very much admires Professor Yunus's concept of social business.

The meeting was also attended by Professor Mikhail Eskindarov, president of the University, Professor Ekaterina Kameneva, vice-rector for academic affairs, Professor Kirill Babaev, director of the Center for International Scientific and Educational Projects, Liliya Prikhodko, head of the International Relations department, and Mikhail Mamuta, head of the Service for the Protection of Financial Services to Consumers and Minority Shareholders, Bank of Russia, the Central Bank of Russia.