Private company filling up part of Belai beel

A company named Banglamark has been filling up a part of Belai beel with sand, allegedly without any permission, in Nalshada village under Kaliganj upazila of Gazipur.

Visiting the area recently, this correspondent saw that the company was filling up a 12-bigha fenced portion of the waterbody that encompasses a vast area on both sides of the Tongi-Kaliganj road.

According to the upazila administration and related sources, the High Court had issued a status quo order on January 27, 2019 to protect the government waterbody and adjacent agricultural land in Kaliganj.

And yet, various companies have long been filling up portions of the natural water reservoir and constructing structures there, locals alleged.

Previously, several mobile court drives were carried out against illegal structures built encroaching the waterbody, and the accused were fined and ordered to stop sand filling.

"I lodged a complaint against Banglamark on March 21 for filling up the low-lying agricultural land and the waterbody in Nalshada village. In response, the UNO and assistant commissioner in the upazila only visited the site but took no action in this regard yet," said Benazir Sarkar, a resident of Shimulia Sarkar Bari village in the upazila.

"Banglamark's sand filling activities are going on at night in presence of a supervisor," he alleged.

Contacted, Kazi Nahid, the supervisor, claimed that the company's owner Rafiqul Islam owns the portion of the waterbody.

He also claimed that another real estate company has been spreading misinformation against Banglamark after failing to purchase the same property.

SM Imam Razi, UNO and executive magistrate of Kaliganj upazila, said Banglamark has been fined several times for filling up Belai beel. "If they still continue sand filling, we will file a case against them," he said.