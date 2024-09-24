Pritilata, an iconic revolutionary

Today marks her 92nd anniversary of martyrdom

There's a statue of Pritilata Waddedar that looks calmly at the entrance of the former European Club in Chattogram's Pahartali area where the "Dogs and Indians not allowed" signboard used to be.

Though the signboard is no more, it was once the physical manifestation of the discrimination and oppression that the people of this country and sub-continent experienced during the British colonial era.

During the colonial era, Pritilata joined the revolutionary party led by Masterda Surja Sen, to get rid of that hatred, discrimination, and oppression. Their prime objective was to free their beloved motherland from the shackles of the British.

On September 24, 1932, Pritilata bravely led a group of seven anti-British revolutionaries, who attacked the European Club on orders of Masterda. Pritilata and her group ambushed Englishmen in the club, where many of them were killed. These eight revolutionaries killed 53 Englishmen.

While returning from this operation, a bullet fired by a British man hit Pritilata, injuring her. Refusing to be caught by the British, she consumed cyanide.

Pritilata sacrificed her life, but secured her immortality in the history books for her actions in the battle for freedom of the Indian subcontinent. She was the first Bangalee woman to sacrifice her life for the liberation of her motherland from British colonial rule.

Since then, she has become a legend in the history of the freedom struggle against the British.

Pritilata Waddedar was born on May 5, 1911, in Dhalghat village of Patiya upazila of Chattogram. Her father Jagatbandhu Waddedar was working in the then Chittagong Municipal Office, and her mother Pratibhamayi was a housewife. Pritilata was a very talented student. She studied at Dr Khastagir Girls High School in Chattogram, Eden College in Dhaka, and Bethune College in Kolkata.

After her studies, she served as the head teacher of Nandankanan Girls' School (now Aparnacharan Girls' School) in Chattogram.

Chattogram City Corporation installed a sculpture of Pritilata in front of the Pahartali School, next to the former European Club on October 2, 2012. From there, she gazes at the entrance of the former European Club where the "Dogs and Indians not allowed" signboard once stood.

Pritilata's sacrifice was not in vain. Her actions throughout her life and defiance even during her death have inspired generation after generation in their desire for freedom.