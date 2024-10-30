Prime mover workers call off strike in Ctg

Container transport to resume soon in port

Workers of container-carrying prime mover trailers have withdrawn their 21-hour work abstention following a tri-partite meeting, during which owners agreed to meet their demands.

Selim Khan, president of the Chattogram District Prime Mover Trailer, Concrete Mixer, Flatbed Workers Union, said that after the owners signed a tri-partite agreement, including the commitment to issue appointment letters, the workers decided to call off the strike, reports our local correspondent.

Drivers and helpers will soon resume operating prime movers to transport containers between the port and private depots.

Earlier, representatives of the prime mover owners and workers' association met at 6:00pm at the office of Additional District Magistrate ATM Syed Mahbubul Hoque in Chattogram. The meeting ended around 9:00pm.

Chattogram Port Authority Member (Harbour and Marine) Commodore M Fazlar Rahman, CPA Director (Security) Lt Col Jahirul Islam, along with officials from the Department of Labour, BRTA, and various law enforcement agencies, were present at the meeting.