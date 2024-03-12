Pran RFL Group official dies in Dhaka road accident

An official of Pran RFL Group died after being hit by a truck in Dhaka's 300-Feet area yesterday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kafil Uddin, 47, a general manager (operations) of RFL Group, said Mehedi Ripon, manager of human resources at the company.

The accident took place around 8:00am when Kafil Uddin was crossing the road, Ripon said. His critical injuries were first treated at Kurmitola General Hospital after being hit by the truck. According to Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, he died around 10:00am after being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The body was sent to DMCH morgue for autopsy.