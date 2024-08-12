Political parties must abide by relevant act

Says home affairs adviser, threatens to close down media outlet if it turns to sycophancy

Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain yesterday said political parties must operate in accordance with the political party act.

"If you [political parties] want to do politics in the country, you have to abide by the political party act whether you like it or not. As long as I'm around, I'll make it happen," he told reporters before taking charge of his duties at the home ministry in the afternoon.

"You will become a dictator -- that is not going to happen."

About the political party act, he said, "I've prepared a draft [of the act]. There will be discussions [on it]. [But] if you are a political party, you have to register. You will form a political party and indulge in extortion -- that will not happen."

With an oblique reference to the Awami League, the home adviser, said, "Look at the state of a political party today. Such a big and traditional party, whose name is associated with the independence of Bangladesh, their members have to be on the run now."

Warning all the political parties, Sakhawat said, "Now if you think that you'll take control of the markets and resort to extortion, you can go ahead and do it for a while. But I have requested the army chief to break your legs … I don't care, go to hell."

"I am neither the public nor a politician, I come from a military background. I'll do what I say for as long as I stay."

Sakhawat, a former commissioner of the Election Commission, urged all to refrain from extortion.

"Whoever resorts to extortion -- no matter what party you are associated with -- I would ask the people to give them a beating. Those who extort, catch them on the spot. We'll do what needs to be done. We'll restore law and order. The country cannot run like this. We cannot lease out the country."

Saying that 30 lakh people made the supreme sacrifice for the country's independence, he added, "Aren't you ashamed of getting involved in extortion and doing politics while sitting on their blood. Don't do it. I warn you [political parties]. Take care of your men. Or else, you have seen how it doesn't take long to fall."

He said over a thousand people, including police officials, had to shed their blood. "You have to pay the price."

About the previous government's ban on a particular party, Sakhawat said, "It's a political matter. It will be discussed."

Regarding the mob storming of the Gono Bhaban and National Parliament, he said, "Any destruction is bad. These are state assets, I condemn those [the destruction]. A mass uprising as such in any country in the world does not happen with limit or discipline. Similar incidents occurred during the Arab Spring…."

About the attacks on minorities, he said it is the responsibility of every citizen to deter such attacks.

He called upon all to come forward to save the minority communities, saying, "It is the sacred duty of the majority.

"We're going through a turbulent time. I request the majority of the society to protect the minorities and oppressed people."

Speaking to reporters earlier following his visit to injured police members at the Central Police Hospital in Dhaka, the home adviser threatened to shut down media outlets if they are biased towards any entity.

"I saw what happened in the country through BBC. But our media said nothing had happened. If the media had played an objective role, police would not face this situation. Shame on you. Shame on the media owners.

"A country drowns when the media does not speak the truth and publish false information."

About the culture of politics in the country, he said "The politics of Bangladesh is the politics of sycophants. We didn't make politicians, we made sycophants. There is so much flattery that even when people are dying, they will say nothing happened. Such sycophants can't do politics."

About the level of corruption, he said, "A peon owned Tk 400 crore! I can't even think beyond Tk 1 crore! … Such a plunderer! They [the plunderers] have amassed no less Tk 4,000-5,000 crore and have 10-12 homes abroad."

He also said he will be submitting his wealth statement soon.

"A state can't be run according to one's wishes, no matter who or what they are. Bangabandhu has of course contributed, but thousands of people fought and 30 lakh people were killed to liberate this country. The state is not anyone's personal property... ."

Criticising dynasty politics, he said, "Power has been consolidated [through dynasty politics]. They want to stay in power even after killing thousands of people. It's very sad."