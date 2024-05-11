PM warns against 'unnecessary projects'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today made it clear that she will not approve any unnecessary projects, which are taken just for the sake of construction without calculating their benefits for the country and its people.

"There must not be any construction just for the construction. This is my request. If I see any unnecessary project, I will not approve that. I have already made it clear in the Ecnec," she said.

The prime minister underscored this while inaugurating the 61st convention of Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) at its premises in the city.

She said that while taking up any project the first thing to be considered is how the country and the people will gain from it.

"We have to look into the return from any project. How much the people will be benefited, what will be its return and whether the project will be useful for the country. We have to make these calculations," she said.

"You have to plan that way and I want this from you," she said.

She requested the engineers to take any plan or project considering its impact on environment, the sustainability and cost effectiveness.

"I have a request to you, whatever is the plan, it has to be environmental friendly, sustainable and cost effective," she said.

She said that the country has to be saved from the adverse impact of environment.

"That is our aim and it has to be done, we face drought, flood, tidal surge every moment, we have to prepare our plan keeping that in our mind," she said.

The prime minister once again asked the engineers not to take any plan for development which requires to fill waterbodies such as haor, beel and ponds.

"If necessary, we will build expressway. The vehicles will ply the expressway while vessels under the expressway," she said.

She also put emphasis on the preservation of rain water during the monsoon and use that during dry season.

"For this we must not fill up our water reservoirs, we have to protect those," she said.

The prime minister also handed over awards, including gold medals and certificates to different categories of engineers, centre, sub-centre, engineering division and graduates of AMIE examination.

IEB president Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, General Secretary Engr SM Monjurul Haque Monju, Dhaka Centre Chairman Engr Mohammad Hossain and its Dhaka Centre General Secretary Engr Md Nazrul Islam, also spoke at the function.

An audio-visual presentation on the contribution of the engineers to country's development as well protect its environment alongside theme song marking the IEB's 61st anniversary was played at the function.