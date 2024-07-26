Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Jul 26, 2024 07:18 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 26, 2024 07:23 PM

Bangladesh

PM visits injured in recent mayhem at DMCH

UNB, Dhaka
Fri Jul 26, 2024 07:18 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 26, 2024 07:23 PM
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this afternoon visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) to meet the injured in the recent countrywide violence centring the quota protests.

She went to the emergency unit of DMCH at 4:30pm and inquired about their condition.

The premier gave necessary directives to the hospital authorities for proper treatment of the victims.

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen, State Minister for Health Dr Rokeya Sultana, and AL MP (Dhaka-8 constituency) AFM Bahauddin Nasim, among others, were present.

Earlier this morning, the PM visited the ransacked Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban to see the extent of damage after the establishment came under attack during the violence.

Yesterday, she made a similar visit to the Mirpur-10 Metro Rail Station in the capital.

