PM to visit India June 8-10 to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on Saturday to attend her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at his invitation.

PM's speechwriter, M Nazrul Islam, today confirmed her joining in the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Sunday (June 9). She will return home on June 10, he added.

Modi is likely to take oath as the prime minister of India for the historic third term in a row on June 9 after his BJP-led NDA alliance won 293 seats in the elections for 543-member Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian parliament.

Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremsinghe are among the foreign leaders who have been invited to witness Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier, Modi invited Hasina to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his government, and she accepted the invitation.

Modi has thanked Hasina for her warm wishes following his election victory.

Hasina was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Modi, reflecting the warmth and personal rapport between the two leaders.

"India and Bangladesh share historic relations, which have seen unprecedented growth in the last decade," Modi said.

In a message shared through X, Modi said he looks forward to working together to further strengthen the people-centric partnership between Bangladesh and India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated Narendra Modi on the resounding victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lok Sabha election.

"As the leader of the largest democracy in the world, you carry the hopes and aspirations of the people of India," she said.

Modi received a congratulatory telephone call from Sheikh Hasina for the victory of NDA, according to the Press Information Bureau of India.

The two leaders pledged to continue working together to further deepen the historic and close ties under the renewed mandate towards achieving Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh 2041.

They acknowledged the significant improvements achieved in the lives of the people of both countries in the last decade and looked forward to further enhancing the transformative relationship across all domains that include economic and development partnership, energy security, connectivity including digital linkages and people-to-people contacts among others.

PM Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday and tendered his resignation along with the Union council of ministers.