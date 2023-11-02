PM grants Tk 10cr for Journalists Welfare Trust

Prime Minister Sheikh today announced another grant of Tk 10 crore to the Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust (BJWT).

She made the announcement at the Delegates Conference-2023 of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists at the National Press Club.

"As I've established it [BJWT], once again I will give a grant of another Tk 10 crore to the BJWT," she said.

Hasina said that she gave seed money when she constituted the BJWT for the welfare of the country's journalists.

Hasina initiated the trust fund in 2014 by giving seed money of Tk 5 crore.

Later, she also gave more grants at different times.

During her speech at BFUJ representative conference, she also said that the Awami League government has prioritised the welfare of journalists.

"We've formulated the 'Journalist Support Allowance and Grant Policy-2012' and the 'Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust Act-2014' to institutionalise the journalist support programme."

She said a board of trustees has been formed under this act.

In October 2018, the premier donated Tk 20 crore to the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust.