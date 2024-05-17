Bangladesh
PM consoles Asim Jawwad's family

Photo: PID

The family of Squadron Leader Asim Jawad, who tragically lost his life in a training jet crash, visited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Gono Bhaban, yesterday evening.

Jawad's father, Dr Md Aman Ullah, mother Nilufar Akhter, widow Rifat Antora, and their two children, Ayeeza and Ayaaz, were in attendance during the emotional meeting.

The PM's Deputy Press Secretary, KM Shakhawat Moon, said the family spent some time with Hasina, during which Nilufar Akhter, overcome with grief, burst into tears upon embracing the premier.

Hasina then provided comfort to her and other family members.

The PM expressed her profound grief at Jawwad's untimely death and conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family. She also inquired about their well-being during this difficult time.

Jawwad was killed on May 9 when a trainer jet of Bangladesh Air Force crashed into the Karnaphuli River near Patenga, Chattogram.

