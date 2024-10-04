Plastic toys too toxic

Study finds presence of hazardous chemicals in at least 150 products

A recent study by the Environment and Social Development Organisation and BAN Toxics has revealed that many plastic toys sold in Dhaka contain hazardous chemicals, posing significant health risks to children, particularly those under six.

The study found dangerous substances such as lead, mercury, cadmium, and chromium in toys commonly available in markets like Chawk Bazar, New Market, and Bashundhara City.

These chemicals can enter children's bodies through saliva when they put the toys in their mouths.

"Children are at high risk because the first thing they do is put toys in their mouths, allowing harmful chemicals to easily enter," said Shahriar Hossain, secretary general of ESDO.

The research, which tested 150 children's products, found that 80 percent, primarily made from recycled plastics, contained alarmingly high levels of heavy metals.

These toys are either domestically manufactured (80pc) or imported from China.

Using advanced X-ray fluorescence (XRF) technology, the study detected dangerous levels of toxic metals in various children's items.

For instance, a child's water cup contained 1,380 parts per million (ppm) of lead, 247 ppm of arsenic, and 1,390 ppm of chromium—far exceeding the European Union's safety limits of 90 ppm for lead, 25 ppm for arsenic, and 60 ppm for chromium.

Other alarming cases include a stationary bag with 580 ppm of lead, 1,280 ppm of barium (limit 250 ppm), and 88 ppm of mercury (limit 60 ppm).

A children's doll set was found with 160 ppm of lead and 1,500 ppm of chromium, while a children's mug contained 220 ppm of lead, 315 ppm of cadmium, and 1,680 ppm of chromium.

The study warned that exposure to these chemicals could severely affect children's physical, cognitive, and neurological development.

"Lead exposure can cause developmental delays, cognitive impairments, and kidney damage, while cadmium affects respiratory function, kidney health, and bone density," the report stated.

Mercury exposure can result in neurological damage and respiratory issues, while chromium has been linked to skin irritation and carcinogenic risks.

At a press conference, Shahriar Hossain highlighted the dangers of using recycled plastics in children's toys, saying, "These materials should not be repurposed for children's items."

The study recommended stricter regulations, banning harmful materials, introducing proper labelling, and launching educational campaigns to raise awareness.

Jeshaf Shamir Lorenzo, deputy executive director of BAN Toxics, and Thony Dizon, a toxic campaigner, were also involved in the study.

Nurul Amin, Director of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI), said children's toys were not currently included in their testing list.

"We oversee 299 products, but these items are not on the list. Since this issue is important, we will address it," he said.