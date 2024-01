Panchthupi, a famous tomato market in Dhunat upazila of Bogura, sits for two days a week where farmers sell tomatoes worth Tk 50 lakh to Tk 1 crore per haat day, according to traders and farmers.

From here, the traders take tomatoes to different parts of the country, including Dhaka, Chittagong, and Sylhet, for reselling. The photos were taken on January 25, 2024. Photos: Mostafa Shabuj/The Daily Star.

