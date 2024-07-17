In pictures: Quota protest at DU

After day-long clashes with police, most of the protesting students left the campus today. The clashes broke out after police tried to disperse the students when they broke the police barricade in front of the Dhaka University vice chancellor's residence.

At least 15 protesters were hurt as police fired rubber bullets, and tear gas and hurled hurled sound grenades at the protesters this afternoon. However, the students began to vacate the halls around the evening.

Here is a recap of today's events at DU captured by our photographers Anisur Rahman and Amran Hossain.

