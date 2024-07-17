In pictures: Quota protest at DU

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 11:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 18, 2024 12:39 AM

After day-long clashes with police, most of the protesting students left the campus today. The clashes broke out after police tried to disperse the students when they broke the police barricade in front of the Dhaka University vice chancellor's residence.

At least 15 protesters were hurt as police fired rubber bullets, and tear gas and hurled hurled sound grenades at the protesters this afternoon. However, the students began to vacate the halls around the evening.

Photo: Amran Hossain

Here is a recap of today's events at DU captured by our photographers Anisur Rahman and Amran Hossain.

Photo: Amran Hossain
Photo: Anisur Rahman
Photo: Anisur Rahman
Photo: Amran Hossain
Photo: Anisur Rahman
Photo: Amran Hossain
Photo: Amran Hossain
Photo: Amran Hossain
Photo: Anisur Rahman
Photo: Amran Hossain
Photo: Amran Hossain
Photo: Amran Hossain
Photo: Amran Hossain

 

|কোটা আন্দোলন

সংঘর্ষে রণক্ষেত্র শনির আখড়া

আজ বুধবার বিকেল থেকে এই সংঘর্ষ শুরু হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

আগামীকালের ‘কমপ্লিট শাটডাউন’ কর্মসূচিতে বিএনপির সমর্থন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
