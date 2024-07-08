People suffer amid ‘Bangla Blockade’

It was a rough day for Dhaka commuters yesterday. The capital experienced severe traffic disruptions as students protesting quota system in government jobs blocked key intersections from morning to evening, causing immense suffering for commuters. Due to a scarcity of public transportation, many had to walk to reach their destinations. The situation became normal after 8:00pm. Students also declared to continue their anti-quota movement today. The photos were taken in Paribagh, Farmgate, Science Lab and Motijheel areas. PHOTO: RASHED SHUMON, PALASH KHAN

Dhaka descended into a chaos yesterday as student protests demanding reforms in the government quota system for jobs brought traffic to a standstill. Long lines of vehicles, including private cars, buses, CNG-run auto rickshaws, remained stranded for hours, unable to move an inch.

The impact on commuters was immediate and widespread. Job holders and students found themselves running late, their schedules thrown into disarray. Rickshaw-pullers, CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers, and ride-sharing app drivers all saw their earnings plummet as the gridlock brought the city to a standstill.

The ordeal began early in the day with Dhaka College students taking over the Science Lab intersection, triggering traffic jams that spread across major roads like Azimpur-New Market to Mirpur and Gabtoli.

By 4:00pm, the gridlock intensified as students blocked more intersections, including Shahbagh, Hotel Intercontinental turning, Banglamotor, Karwan Bazar, and Chankharpul.

This brought vehicular movement to a near halt, with reports of severe congestion in Tantibazar, Ray Saheb Bazar, Bangshal, Gulistan, Purana Paltan, Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Agargaon, Kazipara, Sheorapara, Mirpur-10, New Market, and Science Lab.

Private job holder Mahmudul Hasan described his ordeal traveling from Khilgaon to Farmgate.

"I got stuck in a massive gridlock near Hotel Intercontinental," he said. "The journey typically takes 30-40 minutes, but due to the traffic, it took over an hour as I had to reroute through Moghbazar."

College student Raid Hasan shared his frustration after being stuck in the Bijoy Sarani area for over 30 minutes. Similarly, Adnan Sejan, a commuter, said he was stuck in front of Square Hospitals in Panthapath for 40 minutes.

The situation worsened during the evening rush hour, leading to further congestion.

Delwar Hossain, a pickup driver transporting ceramic goods, found himself stuck at Karwan Bazar for more than an hour.

"It took me three and a half hours to reach here from Dhamrai," he said. "The students' blockades have brought everything to a halt. Will causing us such distress help them achieve their demands?" he asked.

Private sector employee Hasan Uddin said, "Everyone is walking back home. I walked for 40 minutes from Kakrail intersection to Karwan Bazar."

Salam Hossain, who drives for a ride-sharing app, was stuck at Shahbagh intersection from 3:00pm to 7:30pm. "There was a teacher in my car who was forced to leave the vehicle and walk at 4:00pm due to a lack of alternatives," he said.

The protests, dubbed the "Bangla Blockade" programme, also caused hardship for rickshaw pullers like Soheb Miah. "I couldn't get a single trip all day," he said.

"I pleaded with the students to let me pass, but they refused. If my rickshaw doesn't run, I don't earn a living. I've been stuck here in Shahbagh since 3:00pm," he said.

Meanwhile, agitating students declared to block important intersections of the capital and highways adjacent to colleges and universities across the country today.