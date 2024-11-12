People forced to compromise for inflation: Bashir

High inflationary pressure is compelling people to compromise on their priorities, said Sheikh Bashir Uddin, the newly appointed commerce adviser yesterday.

People's income has increased, but their purchasing power did not rise accordingly due to inflation, he said.

Every ordinary worker will be found making compromises in their priorities -- including in health, education, and even in terms of food, he added.

The adviser said he cannot perform magic to control commodity prices, but he will work together with everyone to bring prices under control.

He made the comments in response to a journalist's query on how he will control commodity prices, after his first meeting at the secretariat in the capital.

The adviser said he is obligated to the people, noting that everyone, including himself, is a consumer. Making life easier for the people will be the priority, he added.

He suggested the officers of the commerce ministry work extra hours and added that he would also give his full effort.

Meanwhile, speaking at another event, the commerce adviser told businesspersons, "I have disassociated myself from my business organisation just to help your business."

"We have seen that politics was taken away from politicians and went to business people who are, I am sorry to say, actually a bunch of criminals. They did not keep the dignity the community deserves. I think the community deserves better, and we have respectable people."

To the business community, he said "I will utilise every power in my capacity to make your cost of doing business easy."