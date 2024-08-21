Pentagon to work with Bangladesh on shared interests

The Pentagon will look forward to working with Bangladesh to support the shared values and interests.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder made the remarks at a press briefing yesterday.

At the briefing, Pat Ryder was asked how Pentagon views the role of the Bangladesh Army in supporting peace and stability under the interim government led by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

He was also asked if there is any collaboration or communication between the United States and Bangladesh military during this transitional period.

Pat Ryder said, "Well, as you know, we do have a defense relationship with Bangladesh. We will look forward to working to support our shared values and interests, such as a free and open Indo-Pacific. I don't have anything to read out right now in terms of any types of contact."

"As it relates to the Bangladesh government, we would also expect human rights to be observed and there to be an avoidance of any type of violence," he added.