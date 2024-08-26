Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:21 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 01:00 PM

Bangladesh

Pedal rickshaw pullers block Shahbagh intersection

They are demanding a ban on batter-operated rickshaws on main roads
Photo: Prabir Das

Pedal rickshaw pullers blocked Shahbagh intersection this morning demanding a ban on battery-operated rickshaws on main roads.

They said battery-operated rickshaws should be restricted to feeder roads, as was the practice in the past.

Witnesses reported that several hundred rickshaw pullers began arriving in the Shahbagh around 8:00am and blocked the road with their rickshaws around 9:00am.

The intersection was completely blocked, and around 11:30am vehicles going to the southern parts of the city could be seen diverting through Hare Road.

Photo: Amran Hossain

Abdur Rashid, a rickshaw puller from Uttara, said they took to the streets because law enforcement authorities have not taken action against battery-operated rickshaws plying major roads.

"Our income has drastically reduced. Battery-operated rickshaws should only be allowed on feeder roads and lanes," he told The Daily Star.

Md Uzzal, another rickshaw puller, said they cannot compete with battery-operated rickshaws due to their speed.

The excessive speed of these three-wheelers is also causing accidents, he said, adding that they will continue their protest until battery-operated rickshaws are banned from the main roads.

Although battery-operated rickshaws typically operate on lanes and feeder roads, they have started using main thoroughfares, including important routes like Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, due to the inaction of traffic police.

