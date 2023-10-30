Patuakhali Municipality: Damaged dam adds to water-logging woes

Over a decade ago, a protection dam was constructed around Patuakhali municipality to protect it from natural calamities such as floods.

However, years of negligence and a lack of renovation and maintenance initiatives have led to leakages on the dam, allowing water to enter from the Laukathi and Lohalia rivers and inundate the town, especially when the waterbodies swell during monsoons.

The Water Development Board in Patuakhali started the construction of this dam in 2007 under a Tk 24.52 crore project. Under it, six sluice gates, nine culverts, and 950 metres of embankments were constructed.

However, the sufferings of locals did not end with completion of its physical works in 2011-12 fiscal year.

Currently, most of the sluice gates are dysfunctional, and water is entering through them, flooding the commercial areas of the town, including Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, New Market, Launchghat, Kathpatti; and SDO, Mahila College, and Old Gospital roads.

Narrowed canals and clogged drains around the city further added to the menace, said Sumon Saha, a cloth trader in New Market.

Faisal Hossain, owner of a hotel located in the same market, said, "The road in front of the hotel is under knee-deep water during monsoon. It takes hours for the water to drain off, and that affects our sales."

Around 36 structures were constructed under the 2007 project, but only three of them are functional at the moment, said Arif Hossain, executive engineer of WDB in Patuakhali.

"In September last year, a technical committee under the direction of the deputy commissioner requested municipal authorities to maintain the dam. It is under their jurisdiction now, and hopefully they will start working soon," he added.

Jasim Uddin Arju, executive engineer of the municipality, said a new project is being undertaken next year to solve the aforementioned issues.