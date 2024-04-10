Parts of 5 dists celebrating Eid in line with Saudi Arabia

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in some upazilas of Dinajpur, Chandpur, Chapainawabganj, Barisal and Jhenaidah today in line with Saudi Arabia.

The early celebration comes a day before the nationwide celebration of the largest religious festival of the Muslims tomorrow.

In Dinajpur, the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were held in Sadar, Chirirbandar, Biral, Kaharole and Birampur upazilas in the morning, with several thousand devotees taking part.

In Chandpur, residents of 40 villages are also celebrating Eid amid much enthusiasm and religious fervour.

Every year, people from 40 villages in Hajiganj, Matlab North, Kachua and Sharasti upazilas start Ramadan fasting and celebrate Eid-ul-fitr line with Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries.

In Chapainawabganj, people of two villages in Shibganj upazila are celebrating Eid today.

In Barishal, several thousand people in Barishal Sadar, Babuganj, Hizla and Muladi upazilas are also celebrating Eid.

In Jhenidah, Eid is being celebrated in Bonkira of Sadar upazila, Kulbaria, Narayankandi, Boithapra, Boalia Chatkabaria, Falsi, Payradanga, Nityanandapur of Harinakunda upazila and Bhatoi of Shailkupa upazila.