Panic in Shah Porir Dwip as fresh explosions rock Myanmar

Renewed fighting on the other side of the Naf river has spread panic among the people of Shah Porir Dwip in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

Locals said they spent a sleepless night yesterday as sounds of heavy explosions from Myanmar reverberated through the settlement all night till 11:00am today.

According to media reports, fierce clashes are going on between Myanmar junta forces and rebel Arakan Army in Rakhine state.

Abdus Salam, a member of the Sabrang union where the island is situated, said explosions were heard across the Naf river during the night. "It is difficult to say where this was taking place."

Abdur Rahman, a resident of the island, said the explosions were loud and made people of his neighbourhood panicked.

Locals said a warship of Myanmar arrived in its water opposite to Shah Porir Dwip yesterday afternoon. The explosion started in the early hours of today after its arrival, they added.

The conflict between the Myanmar junta force and the Arakan Army (AA) intensified from the beginning of February. The junta troops had to step back and many fled to Bangladesh due to the heavy intensity of the attacks by the rebel group.