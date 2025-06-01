Palli Bidyut Samity workers continue protest for 12th day

Workers under the banner of the Bangladesh Palli Bidyut Association continued their demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka for the 12th consecutive day yesterday.

They began the demonstration on May 20, demanding a unified service rule for the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB) and the 80 Palli Bidyut Samitys across the country. They also demanded the removal of the chairman of REB.

However, they said the emergency power supply would not be affected due to their programme.

As per their prior announcement, they started the countrywide work abstention starting from May 27.

Other demands include the withdrawal of cases filed by REB against dismissed employees and their reinstatement, regularisation of casual jobs such as readers and messengers, an end to "harassing and punitive transfers", fixing of working hours and shift schedules, and formation of an interim board to carry out reform activities.