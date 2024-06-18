Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jun 18, 2024 04:33 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 18, 2024 05:20 PM

Over 1.04 crore animals sacrificed this year on Eid-ul-Azha

Photo: Prabir Das

A total of 1,04,08,918 animals were sacrificed across the country on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha this year.

As many as 3,67,106 more animals were sacrificed this year compared to the previous year, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock said in a press release today.

This year the highest number of animals were sacrificed in Dhaka division while Mymensingh division witnessed the lowest number.

As per the information received from the field level, 25,29,182 animals were slaughtered in Dhaka division, 20,57,520 in Chattogram division, 24,26,111 in Rajshahi division, 10,8,855 in Khulna division, 4,28,438 in Barishal division, 3,93,742 cattle were slaughtered in Sylhet division, 11,72,553 in Rangpur division and 3,92,517 in Mymensingh division.

Of the sacrificed animals, cows were 47,66,859, buffaloes 1,12,918, goats were 50,56,719, sheep 471,149, and other animals were 1,273.

According to the minister, 1,29,80,367 animals were ready for sacrifice.

