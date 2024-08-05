Outline of interim govt within 24 hours: Nahid Islam

The outline of the interim national government will be formulated within the next 24 hours, said Nahid Islam, one of the key organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement.

He said, "I am dedicating this victory to the martyred students who were killed during the movement."

Nahid made these comment at a press conference in Dhaka's Tejgaon on Monday night. Fellow organisers Asif Mahmud, Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam were present alongside Nahid.

"We the protestors have united against this fascist government. There is no group, religious differences between us. We will all be united and If we attempt any kind of religious incitement, sabotage or division, the protesting students will stop it."

Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister and left the country earlier today amid violence centring nationwide anti-government protests.

Hasina's resignation comes following around three weeks of violence that had its origins in the students' demand for reform to the quota system in public service jobs.

Between July 16 and today, nearly 300 people (as far as this newspaper could confirm) have been killed in violent clashes.

On July 23, the government through a circular reformed the quota system as per the demand of the students, but by then nearly 200 died in clashes.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet on August 3, holding her government responsible for the deaths.

The following day (yesterday) was the deadliest since the clashes began as at least 93 people, including 14 policemen, were killed.

Hasina was serving her fourth straight term in office since assuming power in 2009, and fifth overall.