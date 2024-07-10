Number of Bangladeshi students in US rose 300pc in 10yrs

The number of Bangladeshi students in the United States has increased by more than 300 percent over the past decade, according to the US embassy in Dhaka.

The embassy in a statement said there were 3,314 Bangladeshi students in the US in 2011-2012. This number grew to 13,563 in the 2022-2023.

The number of Bangladeshi undergraduate students increased by over 50% to approximately 2,500 students, while nearly 10,000 graduate students make Bangladesh the seventh largest source of graduate students in the US, it said.

Last year, a record number of 13,563 Bangladeshi students studied in the US, making Bangladesh the 13th highest-sending country of international students to the North American country.

"This represents a 28% increase from the previous year, one of the highest worldwide," said Stephen Ibelli, US embassy's Public Affairs Counselor at a pre-departure orientation organised by EducationUSA team of the US embassy at the EMK Center in the city for 120 Bangladeshi students.

They will begin their studies at US colleges and universities in the upcoming Fall 2024 semester.

"These figures highlight strong educational ties and the high demand for US degrees…Bangladeshi students enrich US campuses and strengthen people-to-people ties," said Ibelli.

He encouraged students to take advantage of resources available at US institutions as they embark on this exciting journey of academic, professional, and personal growth.

He emphasised the importance of embracing new experiences and building a global network of friends and colleagues.

The event featured several distinguished speakers, including from the US embassy, EducationUSA, US university international admissions officials, current students, and recent alumni of US universities.

They offered practical tips and shared diverse perspectives on the academic, cultural, and lifestyle differences that students will encounter while studying in the United States.