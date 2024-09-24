Nowfel, Hasan Mahmud sued over murder

Former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, and Jatiyo Party's senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud were among 525 persons sued in a murder case filed over the death of a person in Chattogram on August 5.

The case was filed by Md Jamal Uddin, brother of victim Mohammad Alam, on Sunday night with Double Mooring Police Station, accusing 225 named persons and 300 unidentified others.

Confirming the matter, Rafiq Ahmed, officer-in-charge of the police station, said police registered the case and will investigate it as per law.

Other named accused include: former lawmakers Mohiuddin Bachchu (Chattogram 10), MA Latif (Chattogram 11), Md Didarul Alam Didar (Chattogram 4), Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi (Chattogram 15), Abdullah Al Mamun (Chattogram 4), Awami League's office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, former FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam, former Chattogram City Corporation mayor and general secretary of AL's Chattogram unit AJM Nasir Uddin, and president of JP's Chattogram Metropolitan unit Solaiman Alam Seth, among others.

According to the case statement, directed by Nowfel and Hasan Mahmud, the accused attacked and opened fire at a procession celebrating former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5.

In the incident, Mohammad Alam, 36, was shot in his head while returning home. He was rushed to Chittagong Mother and Child Hospital and Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, the statement added.