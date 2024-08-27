No scope to delay polls

Says Workers Party

The Workers Party of Bangladesh, a key ally of the recently ousted Awami League government, yesterday said that there is no scope to delay the next election.

They said timely election is mandatory to kick start a new democratic process.

In a statement issued yesterday, the party's politburo responded to the Chief Advisor's address to the nation, highlighting the urgency of holding elections.

"The immediate past government failed to create a fair electoral process. Due to the absence of fair elections, there is now a strong public demand for one," the statement said.

The party stressed that democratic political processes and reforms must go hand in hand, asserting that only an elected government can set the necessary political direction for the country.

Commenting on the Chief Advisor's address, the party remarked, "Prof Yunus expressed his stance and proposed a road map. He sought cooperation from the public, which he continues to receive from people and political parties. However, the situation is being complicated by the resignation of teachers, business leaders, and workers in various sectors under pressure."

The Workers Party also demanded the immediate release of their president, Rashed Khan Menon, urging the withdrawal of all charges against him.