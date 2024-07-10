Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:10 AM

NID, passport details of Matiur, his family sought

Staff Correspondent
Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:10 AM

The Anti-Corruption Commission has requested Election Commission and Department of Immigration and Passports for the details of the national identity cards and passports of former NBR member Matiur Rahman, his two wives, and two children.

ACC sent the letters yesterday, confirmed an official of the anti-graft body.

"The request is part of an investigation into allegations of illegal wealth accumulation and money laundering against them," he said.

On June 4, this year, the ACC, in its meeting, decided to launch a fresh inquiry into the corruption allegations brought against him and his family members.

A Dhaka court on June 24 imposed a travel ban on Matiur, his first wife Laila Kaniz Lucky, and their son Ahmed Arnob.

This follows a court order on July 4 to seize their assets, including four flats and over 1,000 decimals of land.

