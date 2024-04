Newly appointed Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) Member Professor Pradip Kumar Pandey was sworn in today.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan administered the oath at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge at 11:30am.

BPSC Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain and its members and Supreme Court registrar general's officials were present at the ceremony.

Registrar General of the Supreme Court Md Golam Rabbani conducted the function.