New Gulshan Society exec committee sworn in

The newly-elected 11th executive committee of the Gulshan Society took oath through a programme at the Westin Hotel, Dhaka yesterday, said a press release.

Barrister Omar Sadat is president, Syed Ahsan Habib secretary general, Syed Almas Kabir and Israt Jahan vice presidents and Ali Ashfaq (FCA) treasurer in this newly elected committee of 19 members.

Nurul Alam, chief election commissioner of the society, conducted the oath taking ceremony in presence of the outgoing president of Gulshan Society Dr ATM Shamsul Huda, former chief election commissioner of Bangladesh.