New Biman CEO vows to crack down on corruption

The new managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Md Shafiqur Rahman, today pledged zero tolerance for corruption within the national flag carrier, assuring that no one involved in corrupt practices will be spared.

"Everyone must work according to the rules," Rahman said during a press briefing with the Aviation and Tourism Journalists' Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB).

"Strict monitoring and accountability are being enforced in all departments, starting with the cabin crew," he added.

Rahman, who recently assumed his new role, stressed his commitment to restoring integrity within the airlines, which is often criticised for operational inefficiencies.

"Our primary objective is to develop Biman and, by extension, develop Bangladesh," he said. "We want to create a healthy atmosphere for the next generation."

He further stressed the importance of maintaining transparency across all operations, reiterating that accountability will be a key focus under his leadership.

The meeting, attended by ATJFB President Tanjim Anwar and other forum members, underscored the new leadership's determination to transform Biman through strong governance measures and a clear vision for the future.