NCP unveils crowdfunding model to finance party

The National Citizen Party (NCP) yesterday unveiled a financial model based on crowdfunding to ensure transparent and accountable political financing.

The policy was presented by the party's Joint Member Secretary SM Saif Mostafiz at a press briefing in Dhaka.

Under the model, anyone can donate through mobile banking and bank transfers via "donate.ncpbd.org". The website will display real-time updates, showing total donations, number of donors, and contributing regions.

NCP has been raising funds by selling Tk 100 membership forms. Around 50,000 have been sold, with another 70,000 in process. Members will also pay monthly fees -- Tk 5,000, Tk 3,000, or other amounts -- based on their rank and financial capacity.

Additional fundraising will come from small-donation campaigns, and the sale of books, T-shirts, magazines, training sessions, and online courses. A dedicated crowdfunding portal will also be launched on the party's website.

Corporate donations will be accepted only after verifying the legal source of funds. Donor identities will be kept confidential unless the party decides disclosure is necessary for safety reasons.

All spending will require prior approval from the central committee's budget. A five-member finance committee led by the treasurer will oversee expenditures, maintain records, and submit quarterly financial reports. An independent audit will be published annually on the party's website.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, and Chief Organisers Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah also attended the event.