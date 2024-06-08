Nayeemul appointed PM’s press secretary

The government has appointed senior journalist Nayeemul Islam Khan as the new press secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He has been appointed to the post on contractual basis with the status of a secretary, according to a Public Administration Ministry notification issued on Thursday.

The notification mentioned that Nayeemul will remain in office for the duration of the prime minister's term or subject to her satisfaction from the date of his joining.

The post remained vacant since the demise of former press secretary, veteran journalist Ihsanul Karim Helal. He passed away on March 10.

Nayeemul was the founding editor of the daily Amader Shomay in 2003. He has been frequently seen on TV talk shows since 2007.