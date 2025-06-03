National election possible before December with quick reforms: Salahuddin

BNP senior leader Salahuddin Ahmed said holding the national election before December is possible as completing the necessary reforms based on a consensus could take less than a month.

"December is far too late. It is possible to hold the election before then. If the reform proposals, excluding those related to constitutional amendments, are accepted through national consensus, they can be implemented in less than a month," he said.

Salahuddin made the comments today while speaking at a discussion organised by the Gono Odhikar Parishad at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).

Salahuddin, a BNP Standing Committee member, noted that there is public opinion suggesting BNP may secure a majority in the election, though that will only be confirmed once the election takes place.

In light of this concern, he alleged that some new political parties have started considering ways to avoid this situation by delaying the election under various pretexts.

"But if we believe in democracy, if we believe in the right to vote, and if we want to establish a new democratically elected government, there is no alternative to democracy and election," the BNP leader said.

He said democracy remains the most widely recognised system in the world.

"We are all in favour of democracy and a prompt election to establish the people's right to vote."

Salahuddin reiterated that they have yet to find any valid argument to justify delaying the election beyond December.

"There is not a single reason that justifies holding the election after December. Yesterday, we raised this issue…if there is even one reason, we urge you to present it."