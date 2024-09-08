Narsingdi’s Janata Jute Mills shut

Janata Jute Mills Ltd in Narsingdi's Palash Upazila has been shut down indefinitely following vandalism and looting, reportedly carried out by some unruly workers.

The authorities issued a notice, signed by Md Matiur Rahman, general manager of the mills, in this regard yesterday.

According to the notice, from 3-6 September, a group of miscreants engaged in riots, unlawful intimidation, and vandalism inside the mills. Under these circumstances, the authorities decided to suspend all production activities at the mill starting Saturday, under Section 12(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006.

However, the eligible workers will get their wages following the labour law and regulations.

All workers have been instructed to refrain from joining Janata Jute Mills until further notice, it added.

Earlier on Thursday night, a group of agitated workers of Janata Jute Mills Limited owned by AkijBashir Group located in Bagpara village of Palash upazila staged a protest and put forward their 14-point demand.

At that time, they vandalised and looted the mill's administrative building, labour office, security office, guest house.

Six security personnel of the mill were injured while trying to prevent the attack.

Later, upon receiving the news, members of the police, Rab, and the Bangladesh Army reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, police have been deployed for the security of the mill.